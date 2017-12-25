Cute couple alert! Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton were caught kissing under the mistletoe on Christmas Eve and it was too cute for words.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton spent Christmas Eve together, and when they noticed they were standing right underneath the mistletoe, they obviously shared a kiss! Gwen gave us a peek at their holiday PDA via her Instagram story with a cute, quick video of their mistletoe peck. Their love for one another is always undeniable, and based on the huge smiles on their faces after they kissed, it’s clear that their relationship is definitely better than ever. Could a Christmas engagement be on the way?!

Of course, Gwen’s three children were present for the Christmas Eve festivities. Blake has become like a second father figure to the boys, and his relationship with them is so touching. However, the lovebirds are still reportedly hoping for a baby of their own, and have been trying to get pregnant for a year now, according to Us Weekly. The mag’s source claimed that Blake loves Gwen’s kids, but also wants to be a dad himself, too. “They believe it will happen,” the insider told Us. Since Gwen is 48, getting pregnant is not easy, but we’re crossing our fingers that it works out for these two!

Earlier this month, Gwen and the boys cheered Blake on as he won season 13 of The Voice with his contestant, Chloe Kohanski. Gwen wasn’t on the coaches panel this season, but she stopped by the set throughout the season, and was obviously right backstage on the finale night so she could be the first to congratulate her man. Aww!

