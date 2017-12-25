Khloe Kardashian & More Stars Who Love To Rock Cute Christmas Pajamas

There’s nothing like Christmas pajamas. The fun and festive outfits are beloved among celebs like Khloe Kardashian, Jessica Simpson, and more! Check out the adorable photos!

Every single year without question, the Kardashians go above and beyond for Christmas. For the big family, Christmas morning is always their favorite. The Kardashians love their Christmas pajamas, that’s for sure. Back in 2015, Khloe Kardashian, 33, donned a very festive and very green Christmas-themed onesie. The Disick kids and North West, 4, also got in on the holiday fun. The little ones all wore white holiday-themed pajamas. Cute is an understatement. Will the Kardashians wearing matching pajamas this year? Time will tell!

But the Kardashians aren’t the only celebs who love Christmas pajamas. Just before welcoming their first child, Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard, 30, and his wife, Hayley, took a cute photo in matching Christmas pajamas. Hayley was cradling her baby bump in the festive photo, while Tyler had his arm wrapped around their dog, who was also wearing Christmas pajamas. “All I can do is laugh. Apparently matching Christmas pj’s are critical this year,” Tyler captioned his Instagram photo. “I couldn’t agree more. #merrychristmas2017 #familypjs #christmasspirit thanks @the_grovers for the 📸.”

Bachelor Nation alums Catherine Giudici, 31, and Sean Lowe, 34, welcomed their son, Samuel, late last year and posed in the cutest Christmas pajamas together in front of their Christmas tree. Yes, even baby Samuel got his holiday onesie! The couple is so happy and in love with their little one. We can’t wait to see them rock more Christmas pajamas next year after welcoming baby #2 in 2018! Check out the rest of the stars wearing Christmas pajamas in our gallery above. There’s Oprah, 63, Lucy Hale, 28, and more stars who’g gotten into the holiday spirit!

