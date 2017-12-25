Ariel Winter Passionately Kisses Levi Meaden In Teeny Red Dress On Christmas — Sexy Pic

#RelationshipGoals! Ariel Winter and Levi Meaden celebrated Christmas by smooching in front of the tree. See the adorable pic here!

Ariel Winter is one lucky lady! The Modern Family star spent Christmas with her boyfriend, Levi Meaden, and shared the love by posting a photo of them kissing in front of the Christmas tree on Snapchat on Christmas Eve. For the holiday, Ariel rocked a tiny red dress, which showed off her killer legs, and Levi definitely got a handful as he wrapped his arms around her for the photo. The lovebirds just couldn’t get enough of each other, too, as they got matching Christmas onesies and kissed once again in front of the tree on Christmas morning.

It’s no secret that Ariel and Levi’s relationship has gotten quite serious in the year they’ve been together — they even moved in with each other after just a few months. “From Christmas Eve to Christmas Day!!!” Levi captioned photos from their holiday celebration. “Merry Christmas everyone and thanks to all who took part in our first Christmas!” Aww, how cute?! Ariel is often criticized for some of the sexy pics she posts to social media, but Levi stands by her every step of the way, and an insider told HollywoodLife.com that he always gives her the utmost confidence.

“He’s her biggest fan and never stops boosting her up,” an insider told us EXCLUSIVELY. “He’s part of the reason she’s so self-assured. He makes her feel so beautiful and never shames her for showing off her body.”

HollywoodLifers, do you like Ariel and Levi as a couple? What do you think of her Christmas look?