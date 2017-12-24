Kourtney’s BF Younes & Scott Disick Invited To Kardashian Xmas Party: Will It Get Awkward?

Younes Bendjima and Kourtney’s ex are reportedly both invited to Kris’s holiday party, and the family is already worried about the possible tension! Here’s the scoop.

It’s no surprise that Younes Bendjima, 24, scored an invite to Kris Jenner’s annual Christmas party since he’s dating Kourtney Kardashian, 38, but her ex, Scott Disick, 34, also got invited, according to TMZ! Kris’s daughters actually made the guest list this year. Even though he’s no longer with Kourtney, Scott is still the father of her children and friends with the rest of the family. However, the family is reportedly worried that he’s still not “completely over Kourtney,” despite the fact he’s dating Sofia Richie, 19. They’re also concerned about Scott and Younes coming face-to-face, which “could trigger some super uncomfortable moments.” You got that right!

Since Scott and Kourtney have worked out a great co-parenting system, maybe this won’t be awkward at all. Kris’s Christmas party is one star-studded event, so Younes and Scott could just avoid each other all night. Knowing the Kardashians, just Scott and Younes being at the same party is going to cause drama. There’s no word yet about whether or not Scott’s new love, Sofia, got a last-minute invite. However, HollywoodLife.com learned EXCLUSIVELY that Kourtney told Scott that Sofia was “not allowed at any family holiday events.” Will Scott even go if Sofia’s not invited? Time will tell.

Scott and Kourtney have both been spending quality time with their new loves this holiday season. Kourtney and Younes took Penelope Disick, 5, to an ice skating rink on Dec. 23, along with Kim Kardashian, 37, and her kids. Scott has been lying low with Sofia and relaxing. Scott posted a video of Sofia dancing in a Santa shirt and her underwear to dad Lionel Richie’s “All Night Long” on Dec. 21.

