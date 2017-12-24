Younes Bendjima Can’t Keep His Hands Off Kourtney Kardashian On Ice Skating Trip — Cute Pics

Aw! Younes Bendjima was getting cozy with Kourtney Kardashian on Dec. 23 during an adorable outing at an ice skating rink. See pics of the romantic duo here!

Kourtney Kardashian, 38, enjoyed a fun-loving holiday outing with Younes Bendjima, 24, and her daughter Penelope Disick, 5, at a skating rink in Thousand Oaks, CA on Dec. 23 and she couldn’t have looked happier! Younes couldn’t keep his hands off his brunette girlfriend as he kept her steady by holding the back of her while they glided across the ice. Kourtney was bundled up in a fashionable puffy rustic-colored coat with embroidered designs but she didn’t seem to mind getting close to Younes to keep extra warm! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was also joined by sister Kim Kardashian, 37, and her kids, North West, 4, and Saint West, 2. See some of Kourtney and Younes’ cutest moments together here!

This isn’t the first time that Kourtney and her hunky beau have looked like they were having the time of their lives together. They have often been seen staying close and holding hands on both romantic and casual trips with huge smiles on their faces. Despite their 14 year age difference, they appear to be very much in love and going strong. Younes also seems to be getting closer to Kourtney’s three children that she shares with former love Scott Disick, 34.

When it comes to Kourtney and Scott’s former relationship, the duo have had a rocky road for a while. Their rough patches have been shown on Keeping Up with the Kardashians and it definitely hasn’t been easy! We’re happy to see Kourtney has something to smile about these days and hopes she continues to enjoy the holiday season with the people she loves most!

