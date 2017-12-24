Luann de Lesseps: 5 Things To Know About The ‘RHONY’ Star Arrested For Allegedly Attacking Cop

Unfamiliar with the one they call The Countess? Here’s everything to know about ‘RHONY’ star, Luann de Lesseps.

1.) Luann de Lesseps, 52, is an American television personality. She is best known for being on The Real Housewives of New York City, though she was born and raised in Connecticut. Luann has six siblings, and her father, Roland Nadeau, owned a construction company. You can read about her December 24 arrest for allegedly attacking a police officer in Florida by clicking HERE.

2.) Yes, she really was a Countess for a few years. In 1993 Luann married Count Alexandre de Lesseps, officially giving her the title of Countess. Luann and Alexandre had two children together, but sadly divorced in 2009 after Alexandre allegedly had an affair with another woman. Luann got to keep her Countess title despite the divorce, only to relinquish it when she decided to re-marry in 2016.

3.) Luann has had multiple careers. Before joining RHONY, Luann was a Wilhemenia model and a licensed practical nurse in her home state of Connecticut. Since then she’s become an author and a singer, releasing her first book, Class with the Countess: How to Live with Elegance and Flair, as well as three singles: “Money Can’t Buy You Class”, “Chic C’est La Vie”, and “Girl Code”.

4.) Luann re-married in December 2016, but it didn’t last very long. Despite plenty of ridicule from her RHONY co-stars, Luann fell head over heels in love with Tom D’Agostino and then married him seven years after divorcing her first husband. Eight months later in August 2017 it was revealed that Luann and Tom were divorcing, despite the fact Luann gave up her Countess title to be his wife.

5.) Luann has been starring on ‘RHONY’ for nearly eight years now. She started as a main cast member when the series began in 2008, but in the show’s sixth season Luann was demoted to a recurring role because she no longer lived in Manhattan. Thankfully the Countess returned for the show’s seventh season in 2015!

