Bella Thorne, Mariah Carey & More Stars Dressed In Sexy Christmas Lingerie

Around the holidays, so many of our favorite stars love to show off their Christmas lingerie. From Bella Thorne to Mariah Carey, these are the hottest holiday lingerie looks ever!

Bella Thorne, 20, is really feeling the holiday spirit this year! The Famous In Love star has been posting so many sexy photos wearing hot lingerie that’s perfect for the holidays. She posed seductively in front of her Christmas tree wearing a tight red corset and matching shorts. She also had on white thigh-high stockings and a Santa hat. Bella’s trying to break the internet this holiday season, that’s for sure!

There’s no doubt that Mariah Carey, 47, loves Christmas. The “All I Want For Christmas Is You” singer goes all-out for the holiday every year. Back in 2013, Mariah wore next to nothing in a very sexy holiday snap. She stepped out in a matching red bra and underneath over the top of a silky red robe. The diva struck a pose in front of her gorgeous Christmas dress. Slay, Mariah, slay!

Kendall Jenner, 22, turned up the heat in black lingerie and a Santa hat for her 2014 photo shoot for LOVE magazine’s Advent calendar. Kendall looked super sexy in the matching black set. Every year, our favorite models flaunt hot lingerie for the holiday season. Kendall’s BFF Bella Hadid, 21, showed off her hot Calvin Klein lingerie while wearing a Santa hat in a sexy selfie. Irina Shayk, 31, wowed in red lingerie and a Santa-inspired cape for an Intimissimi commercial in 2011. Victoria’s Secret icon Alessandra Ambrosio, 36, sizzled in a silky pink bra, skirt, and a pink Santa hat for a VS photo shoot. Check out the rest of the stars rocking sexy Christmas lingerie in our gallery now!

HollywoodLifers, who looks the hottest in holiday lingerie? Let us know!