Selena Gomez Surprises Cousin With Dream Wedding Dress & Proves She’s An Angel

‘Tis the season! Selena Gomez just proved she’s the best Maid of Honor ever by surprising her cousin, Priscilla, with a custom wedding gown!

Selena Gomez, 25, was definitely in the giving spirit this holiday season! While home for Christmas in Texas, Selena took her cousin, Priscilla DeLeon, to get the wedding gown of her dreams. “When your maid of honor makes your dream dress a reality and surprises you with it!” Priscilla captioned an Instagram post, in which she and Selena are embracing as they pose for a picture on December 23. Priscilla is holding a sign that says “I said yes to the dress,” while Selena is resting her head on top of her cousin’s during the tender moment. So sweet!

Sadly there is no picture of what we’re sure is a gorgeous gown. Obviously Priscilla wants to wait until her big day to reveal the dress, especially to her future hubby! However, thanks to social media, there were plenty of pictures, videos and boomerangs showing Priscilla, Selena and the rest of the bridesmaids celebrating the exciting milestone in their wedding planning. Check out some of the fun clips below, including the moment Priscilla said “yes” to the “dress”!

📹 | Selena in Jillian Garza’s Instagram Story. pic.twitter.com/9no0eKlxiT — Selena Gomez News (@LifeWithSelG) December 23, 2017

