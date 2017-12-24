Prince Harry is keeping his future bride Meghan Markle’s animal loving ways in mind as he plans to not participate in the U.K. Boxing Day tradition on Dec. 26.

What a lad! Prince Harry, 33, is not letting an annual hunting tradition stop him from doing what would make his animal-supporting love Meghan Markle, 36, happy. The newly engaged prince has made the decision to not be a part of Boxing Day on Dec. 26 this year due to Meghan’s passionate animal activism work, according to The Sun. He’s been a part of the tradition since he was 12-years-old so to not participate is a huge deal for Harry but it definitely proves he’s more in love than ever and willing to do whatever it takes to put a smile on Meghan’s face! See Harry and Meghan’s gorgeous engagement photos here!

In the past, Harry has normally taken part in the Boxing Day hunting activities with his brother Prince William, 35, and father Prince Charles, 69, who will both participate this year. “The Boxing Day shoot was always going to be a tricky issue,” a royal source told the publication. “Meghan is a keen animal rights campaigner and doesn’t like hunting in any form. Harry loves it and has always been out there on Boxing Day. But if it means breaking with long-standing royal traditions to avoid upsetting her, so be it. It’s fair to say that there are some pretty stunned faces around here.”

It sure sounds like Harry is setting up some new traditions now that he is planning a life with Meghan. The adorable couple just announced their engagement last month and we’ve been swooning ever since! Their highly anticipated wedding is taking place at Windsor Castle in May 2018.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Prince Harry should participate in Boxing Day or not? Tell us in the comment below!