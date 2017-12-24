Matt Lauer stepped out with his sons over the holiday weekend after intense speculation of divorce between him and his wife has been on the rise. See the pics here.

Matt Lauer, 59, may be going through a controversial time in his life but he took the time to spend some quality time with his sons, Jack Lauer, 16, and Thijs Lauer, 11, over the Christmas weekend. The former Today Show host had a serious look on his face when he was spotted outside with the boys in the Hamptons, New York on Dec. 23. SEE THE PICS OF MATT AND HIS SONS HERE. All three of them were bundled up for the chilly weather in thick coats and hats and appeared to be enjoying their time as a family together. Matt’s estranged wife, Annette Roque was nowhere to be seen at the outing which is not surprising considering the reports that the two are getting ready to file for a divorce. See pics of Matt over the years here.

The divorce reports between Matt and Annette have been swirling ever since Matt’s sexual misconduct allegations came out and caused him to get fired from the Today Show. More and more accusers have come forward since the firing and more details have been revealed about things that happened with Matt and other women behind the scenes at the show. It’s been a whirlwind for Matt’s career and many wonder if he’ll ever return to television after the scandal.

Despite the tough times, it looks like Matt is keeping what’s most important close to him: his family. He’s also been seen with his daughter, Romy Lauer, 14, in the past few weeks as life moves on for the star. Only time will tell where he’s headed but in the meantime, it’s always good to see families together during the holiday season.

HollywoodLifers, do you think the Matt and Annette divorce rumors are true? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below.