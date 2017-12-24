Kylie Jenner Leaning On BFF Jordyn During Pregnancy: She Feels ‘Abandoned’ By Travis

Kylie Jenner has sadly been feeling lonely during her pregnancy and she’s turning to her best friend Jordyn Woods for support. Get the EXCLUSIVE details on why she feels upset at Travis Scott.

Oh no! Kylie Jenner, 20, may be pregnant and from a big family but she’s been feeling isolated and alone since Travis Scott, 25, is often away on tour and is leaning on BFF Jordyn Woods, 20, to help ease the sadness. “Kylie has been leaning heavily on Jordyn for support throughout her pregnancy because Travis has been away on tour so much,” a source close to the Kardashians EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “Kylie can’t help but feel a little abandoned, she knows that Travis has to work, and they talk every day, but she still resents it. Travis hasn’t been there for any of the important steps, like the first scan, or the first kick, but he’s promised that he will there for the birth. Kylie is finding pregnancy a lot harder than she thought it would be, it’s been really difficult and right now she’s just counting down the days until the baby’s arrival.” Jordyn’s been very close with Kylie so it’s no surprise that she would be there for her at such a pivotal moment in her life. Check out some of Kylie and Travis’s cutest photos together here!

Travis’ traveling has seemed to be taking a toll on not only Kylie’s feelings, but their relationship as well. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has reportedly had fears about Travis being on the road so much and often wonders if infidelity will be an issue. The couple haven’t been publicly seen in a while but neither has Kylie considering she’s practically gone into hiding sine her pregnancy report! We’re all wondering when Kylie will decide to officially announce her pregnancy and there’s been a lot of speculation that it could be either on a new episode of KUWTK or even in the family Christmas card on Christmas Day.

Kylie’s sister Khloe Kardashian, 33, also kept her pregnancy under wraps until recently when she officially announced it with a sweet baby bump photo on Instagram. We can only wait to see if Kylie will soon follow suit!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think about Kylie relying heavily on Jordyn during her pregnancy? Tell us your opinions in the comments below!