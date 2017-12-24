Jamie Lynn Spears Expecting Second Child: See First Pic Of Baby Bump

Britney Spears’s younger sis revealed on Christmas Eve that she is expecting her second child with her husband, Jamie Watson! Check out her baby bump and adorable announcement!

The Spears family is growing! Jamie Lynn Spears, 26, has baby #2 on the way! The country singer and former Zoey 101 star posted a sweet Instagram photo of her growing baby bump and husband Jamie Watson and daughter Maddie, 9. In the picture, the little family was holding hands as they celebrated the exciting news. “Looks like we are starting off 2018 with another big milestone,” she captioned the Instagram photo. “Sooo happy to announce that Maddie is FINALLY going to be a big sister👶🏼2017 was filled with some of the biggest challenges of my life, as well as some of the biggest blessings, so I made a choice to lay low this year to focus on truly becoming my best self as a person and as an artist. During that time, I continued working on my music and telling my story, which has created some of my most honest work and I CANT wait to share that with you all very soon. 2018 is going to be filled with many milestones both personally and professionally. I appreciate each of you for your patience and support through it­ all. 2018 has a lot coming, so GET READY…….. #12DaysofJLS.”

Jamie’s pregnancy announcement was the final post in her #12DaysofJLS countdown. Over the past 12 days, Jamie shared 12 of her biggest milestones on social media. She definitely saved the biggest surprise for last! We’re so happy for Jamie and her family! Maddie, who is Jamie’s daughter with ex Casey Aldridge, is going to be a great big sister!

The past year hasn’t been the easiest for Jamie. Maddie was critically injured in an ATV accident in Feb. 2017. She had to be hospitalized after her ATV flipped into a pond and she was submerged under water for several minutes. Thankfully, Maddie made a full recovery and was able to go home from the hospital five days later.

