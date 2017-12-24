Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard Welcomes First Child: See Beautiful Pic Of Baby Girl

Tyler Hubbard is officially a dad! The Florida Georgia Line singer welcomed his first child with wife Hayley on Dec. 23. See the first photo and find out her name!

Tyler Hubbard, 30, posted the sweetest Instagram photo of his wife, Hayley, holding their newborn baby girl after she was born in Dec. 23. The Florida Georgia Line member looked like the proudest husband and dad as he kissed his wife’s head. “I had no idea I could love somebody as much as I love @hayley_hubbard but last night God gave us Olivia Rose 🌹 and melted our hearts,” Tyler captioned the sweet family photo. “We love this little girl more than words can describe and it hasn’t even been 24 hours yet. Our life has been forever been changed for the better. Y’all go check out our story on @people (link in bio). I can’t wait to share more photos with y’all. I’ll try to contain myself from being the annoying parent that post 50 pics a day but I’ve already taken over 100 so forgive me.”

Tyler and Hayley’s daughter was born in Nashville at 4:56 p.m., weighing 7 lbs., 13 oz., and measuring 19¼ inches long, PEOPLE revealed. Tyler and Hayley are two proud parents! On the same day their little one was born, Tyler posted a sweet Instagram photo of himself and Hayley in their matching Christmas pajamas. Their baby girl’s arrival is the best gift they could have asked for! We’re so happy for them!

The happy couple first revealed they were expecting back in June 2017. Tyler had told PEOPLE that growing their family was something he and Hayley had really been looking forward to. “Hayley and I both really love learning and growing as people,” he said at the time. “For us, it’s the next phase and the next stage of life that God can really teach us a lot and show us patience … and selflessness.”

