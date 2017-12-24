Did Cardi B Steal Her New Track ‘Bartier Cardi’ From Another Artist? Listen & Decide

Uh-oh! Cardi B is facing claims that she stole someone else’s music! Compare for yourself!

Cardi B is coming under fire over the authenticity of her music! The 29-year-old rapper is catching heat from fans and critics over some striking similarities between her new single “Bartier Cardi” featuring 21 Savage, and Canadian rapstress Tommy Genesis‘ fiery track “Tommy.” But wait, there’s more! Multiple sources have told MediaTakeOut.com that Cardi deliberately used Tommy’s track! Oh no!

There’s no denying that there’s some massive similarities between the 2 songs. And it doesn’t help that both rappers have similar flows. Even the beats are markedly similar. On Cardi’s track, she continually drops her own name throughout a verse. This is exactly the same on Tommy’s track! Head here for loads more images of Card doing her thing!

This isn’t the first time that Cardi has caught the ire of fans and fellow artists for seemingly borrowing from others. On Dec. 21, Nicki Minaj responded to numerous comments from fans who were convinced that Cardi was doing her best Nicki impression in the music video for a remix of G-Eazy‘s “No Limit.” “I’m glad ya’ll peep’d,” Nicki wrote in response to the comments.

In the video, Cardi twerks and trades feisty lyrics with G-Eazy while wearing thigh-high boots and flaunting tons of cleavage! Did we mention that she also rolls around in money? Yes, Nicki has been known to do all this in her videos as well. Does that mean Cardi is copying her or is it time we admit that all upcoming female rappers will be compared to Nicki?!

HollywoodLifers, what do YOU think? Did Cardi actually swipe Tommy’s beats and lyrics or no? Tell us your thoughts and reactions in the comments section after giving the 2 tracks a listen!