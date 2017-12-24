12 Cutest Pics Of Celeb Kids With Santa: Royalty Brown & More

Aw! Our favorite celebs love to show off their little ones meeting Santa. From Chris Brown’s daughter, Royalty, to the Kardashian kids, check out the most adorable holiday photos!

Honestly, the cutest holiday photos are the ones of kids meeting Santa. From the little ones who love to talk to the man in red to the ones who are a little scared of the big guy, these photos will make your heart melt. Just like all parents, celebrities love to share the precious holiday photos with their fans. Chris Brown’s daughter, Royalty, 3, was pictured sitting on Santa lap in one adorable photo. Royalty is all dolled up in a red dress and ready to tell Santa what she wants for Christmas! Royalty is growing up right before our eyes!

At Reign Disick, 3, and Saint West’s joint birthday party, Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus were both present for the kids to enjoy. Kourtney Kardashian, 38, loves Christmas, so it’s not a surprise she went all out. In one adorable photo, Penelope Disick, 5, and Reign, wearing a Monsters Inc. costume, were seen sitting around Santa and his wife. So cute! We’re sure the Kardashian kids had a lot of stuff on their Christmas lists!

Catherine Giudici, 31, and Sean Lowe’s baby boy, Samuel, 1, looked a little scared to be meeting Santa. Catherine posted an Instagram photo of Sam sitting on Santa’s lap, and he wasn’t smiling at all. “HO HO OH NO 🎅🏻 Merry Christmas everyone!” Catherine captioned the photo. Former Bachelorette Emily Maynard, 31, also shared a photo of her kids with Santa. While oldest daughter Ricky was fine holding her newborn baby brother, Gatlin Avery, 1 months, Emily’s other two kids, Jennings, 2, and Gibson, 1, were crying on Santa’s lap. Aw! Poor little guys! Check out the rest of the cute photos of kids meeting Santa in our gallery now!

HollywoodLifers, who is the cutest celeb kid with Santa? Let us know!