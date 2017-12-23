Daryl Sabara: 5 Things To Know About Meghan Trainor’s Hunky Fiance

Here’s everything you need to know about Daryl Sabara, the lucky, hunky guy who gets to walk down the aisle with Meghan Trainor!

1. Daryl is an incredibly accomplished actor. Do you remember the Spy Kids films? Well, Daryl played one of the titular leads, Juni Cortez, over the course of four movies! He also provided voices for Finding Nemo and Hero Boy in The Polar Express. The Spy Kids star has also had recurring roles on television shows like Murphy Brown, Weeds, Wizards of Waverly Place and Hulu’s Resident Advisors.

2. He pulled off one of the most adorable proposals in 2017. Not only did Daryl sweetly get on bended knee in a tunnel full of glowing Christmas lights, he asked Meghan Trainor, 24, to marry him a day before her birthday. And after she said yes, she was surprised with her family and friends who gave them huge hugs and we’re not crying — YOU’RE crying. Basically, if you’re thinking of proposing, take a page out of Daryl’s book. He nailed it!

3. The two have dated since Sep. 2016. Fans began speculating that the two were officially an item after she posted a cute picture of them with not one, not two, but three heart emojis. Since then, they’ve been inseparable with their PDA.

4. Meghan has called Daryl the “love of my life” on so many different occasions, you’ll wonder how they haven’t been engaged longer. When you know, you know. Meghan has taken to Instagram a few times to let the entire world that she’s met her special someone and — sorry guys — it’s Daryl Sabara. Back in Mar. 2017, Meghan revealed that Daryl loves “every inch” of her body. Seriously, this couple cannot get cuter.

5. Daryl and Meghan are all over each other’s social media. Whether it’s a picture of them smooching or cuddling next to their dog Biggie, Daryl does not hold back in posting about Meghan constantly. The video of his proposal is just the latest example of the two showing off their love to their millions of combined followers.

HollywoodLifers, are you as excited for the newly engaged couple as we are? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.