Selena Gomez Begs Mom To Give Justin Bieber Another Chance — He Won’t Break My Heart

Selena Gomez is pleading with her mother to believe that Justin Bieber has changed for the better and is committed to making their relationship work this time. Get EXCLUSIVE details here!

Selena Gomez, 25, is trying to convince her mother, Mandy Teefey, that her on-again boyfriend, Justin Bieber, 23, is a different man this time around and he doesn’t plan on breaking her heart. “Selena is confident that her mom will eventually come round to her dating Justin again, she just needs some time,” a source close to Selena EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “Mandy is really protective of Selena, and she doesn’t want her getting hurt again, but Selena is a grown woman and she’s going to date whoever she wants. Selena keeps telling Mandy that Justin is a different person now, and that he’s really worked through all his demons, but she isn’t convinced at all. Mandy has told Selena that she doesn’t want to see Justin, and she’s made it clear that she thinks he’s bad news, she can’t even stand to hear his name. Selena has begged Mandy to give Justin another chance, but right now there’s not much hope of that—it’s incredibly frustrating for Selena, and causing a lot of problems.” Check out some of Selena and her mom’s best photos together here!

Selena and her mom’s difficulties over Justin have been making headlines ever since they unfollowed each other on Instagram. We all know that Selena and Justin had a rocky relationship in the past so it’s understandable that Mandy would have concerns, but we have to admit that the two lovebirds have looked super happy while out together recently. From romantic dates to Selena cheering Justin on at his hockey games, they’re too cute for words.

Although Jelena seems stronger than ever, we really hope Selena and her mother can work things out in time for the holidays. After all, it’s about family during this special time and there’s nothing better than seeing people close and enjoying each other’s company.

