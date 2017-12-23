Selena Gomez Chugs Champagne On Maid Of Honor Duty Amidst Drama With Mom Over Justin

With her family drama over Justin Bieber, seems Selena Gomez needed a drink. Sel took a huge swig of champagne while helping her cousin pick out a wedding dress. Cheers!

Now, it wasn’t as if Selena Gomez, 25, was trying to recreate the hard drinking attitude of her movie, Spring Breakers. It was more like she was giving her cousin, Priscilla DeLeon, 26, a hilarious memory to last for a lifetime. When Selena, Priscilla and what appeared to be Priscilla’s bridal party all posed for a boomerang — with Priscilla holding a side that read, “I Said Yes To The Dress,” – Selena decided now was the time for a bit of bubbly. As the ladies raised their glasses to toast, Selena knocked back the bottle. Damn. Everyone knows weddings can be stressful, but Selena’s not even the one getting hitched!

“When your maid of honor makes your dream dress a reality and surprises you with it!” Pricilla wrote on Instagram on Dec. 23, posing with her cousin. Awww. How sweet! Though, the question now is: will Selena bring Justin Bieber, 23, as her “plus one” for the wedding? Considering the rift Biebs has reportedly caused between Selena and her mother, Mandy Teefey, it may not be wise to have Justin as the “Wolves” singer’s date.

Signs of a mother-daughter feud began brewing when Mandy was reportedly taken to the hospital. Early reports claimed it was after a heated argument with Selena over Justin, but this medical visit had nothing to do with Justin. Still, as it turns out, Mandy is reportedly “still not happy” that Selena reunited with Bieber, and it’s definitely causing some “family conflicts.” The two are reportedly no longer speaking, and it’s possible that they spend Christmas without exchanging a word, let alone gifts.

📹 | Selena in Brittani Jordan’s Instagram Story. pic.twitter.com/XwsjZx7eo7 — Selena Gomez News (@LifeWithSelG) December 23, 2017

Selena returned to Texas for the winter holidays, without her boyfriend by her side. However, don’t start singing “Blue Christmas” for Jelena, as this is exactly what she wanted. Selena is “relieved” that her boyfriend has been “giving her space to figure things out with her family,” a source close to Selena EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. This “quiet maturity” is exactly the opposite of what Old Justin would have done, and Selena has been given “more reason to love and trust him.” Now, if only her family could see that. In the meantime, there’s nothing like a little bubbly to help you forget that drama with your mama.

Do you think Selena’s family will ever accept Justin, HollywoodLifers?