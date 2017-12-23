Meghan Markle ‘Overwhelmed’ By Royal Etiquette — How Harry & The Queen Are Helping

As she gets ready to marry Prince Harry, Meghan Markle is struggling to learn all the rules of being a Royal. Yet, we’ve EXCLUSIVELY the Queen’s helping her out!

Who knew being a member of the British monarchy would be so hard? Meghan Markle, 36, is learning firsthand. After saying “yes” to Prince Harry, 33, the Suits star’s world has been turned upside down! Thankfully, she has Harry and Queen Elizabeth, 91, to help her learn the ropes. “Meghan has been on this crazy fairy tale romance rollercoaster, and it’s only just starting to sink in quite how different her life will be from now on,” a palace insider EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com.” Being an actress, she’s used to being in the public eye, but nothing really can prepare somebody to suddenly become a member of the British royal family. It’s not just the fact that as a royal her every move will be scrutinized and analyzed, she’s also got to learn a ludicrous amount of etiquette, and rules that are specific to the royal family—many of which seemingly make no sense or serve any real purpose.”

The British monarchy being governed by antiquated and obsolete decrees? Heavens, no! “The lunch that Meghan attended during the week was her first real taste of what life will be like, and it was pretty overwhelming,” the source tells HollywoodLife.com. “It’s stressful enough meeting your fiancé’s extended family when he’s just a regular guy, so imagine what it’s like when they are titled royalty. Harry is right there by her side obviously, and Kate [Middleton, 35] has been an amazing source of support and knowledge, but it’s still pretty daunting.”

So, what are the rules that Meghan needs to learn? Well, the insider says she has to learn how to address different people with the correct title, how to interact since she’s becoming a member of the British crown, how to eat, to hold a cup, which subjects of conversation “are acceptable and which are taboo.” It’s all pretty hard to get. Even Princess Michael Of Kent, 74, seemingly forgot her manners. She wore a blackamoor broach to that lunch with Meghan and the royals, a jewelry that looked pretty dang racist. Princess Michael has been accused of racist statements in the past, per The Root, so it seems she might need a refresher on how to behave.

Being a royal comes “easy for Harry, as he was born into the family,” the source says,” and doesn’t know any different, it’s second nature to him, but for Meghan, it’s like she has to relearn everything she knows in life from scratch. The Queen has actually been amazing though, she has totally embraced Meghan and welcomed her to the family, and Harry has reassured Meghan that it’s Ok if she gets some things wrong from time to time—but, it’s still pretty challenging.”

