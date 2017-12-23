Kim Kardashian & Kanye West: How Sex, A New Diet & Their Third Baby Could Save Them From Divorce

Amid rumors of divorce, we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have a plan to take their marriage to the next level in 2018!

The holidays are so hectic. Amid all the shopping, decorating and cooking, when you’re Kim Kardashian, 37, and Kanye West, 40, you also have to deal with both an incoming baby and rumors of a possible divorce. Kim and Ye aren’t splitting up anytime soon, and a source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com that Kim has already made resolutions to revive their marriage in 2018. “The top of the list is his health, she wants him to really buckle down and focus on getting back in killer shape,” the insider says. “She knows he feels better when he’s in his best shape and she’s pushing him to get there. And Kanye is totally on board, even though it’s the holiday season he’s dieting and working out every day. He’s determined to impress Kim and live up to her high standards.”

Cutting back on the Christmas cookies is just the first step. The second step… takes them into the bedroom. “Kim wants more sex in 2018,” the source tells HollywoodLife.com. “She’s been very patient with Kanye and not put pressure on him in the bedroom but the fact is their sex life really suffered this past year. She wants the intimacy and spark back in their relationship and she’s putting pressure on Kanye to make it happen.”

More sex? Check. More exercise? Check. What’s next? Well, less work, which will be a big challenge for Ye. He’s a notoriously workaholic, the insider notes, and he’s “spent a lot of time away from the family doing his own thing and that was hard on Kim and the kids.” That stops when the clock strikes twelve on New Year’s Eve, especially since they’ll be soon proud parents of a third child (via surrogate.)

“Kanye is a great dad but Kim wants him to be more hands on next year,” the insider added. “With a new baby on the way she’s really going to need him to step in and pick up the slack. She’s the first to say what an amazing dad he is but she wants to see him even more involved next year.”

With more sex, less food, more exercise and more daddy time on the list, what’s the final item on Kim’s five-step plan to revive her marriage? Well, of course, it begins with a K, as the source says that Kim wants to see Kanye spend more time with her family. “She knows they can be intense and a lot of the time she lets Kanye off the hook when it comes to spending time with them but if he wants to really make her happy he’ll put in more time next year.” It’s not just her sisters, as the insider tells HollywoodLife.com that Kim would be “thrilled” to see him take the imitative and spend more time with her brother, Rob Kardashian, 30. “She’s pushing for that.”

What do you think of this plan, HollywoodLifers? Do you think 2018 will be the best year for Kim and Kanye?