Khloe Kardashian Is Our Instagram Queen Of The Week: See Her Sexiest Pics & Pregnancy Reveal

Shining inside and out! Khloe Kardashian’s life is about the change for the better, since she’s having a baby! It’s only suiting we hand the IG crown to the glowing reality star.

After a long wait, Khloe Kardashian, 33, finally confirmed that she’s expecting a bundle of joy with her NBA star boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 26! The reality star nearly broke the Internet in the best way on Dec. 20, by sharing a gorgeous pic of her growing bump, making her pregnancy reveal via the ‘gram. “My greatest dream realized,” she gushed. “We are having a baby!” Khloe’s over the moon about expanding her family after falling head over heels in love and she’s definitely glowing these days. “I was so nervous to post our announcement but WOWWW I am overwhelmed with the response by you guys!!!!” she tweeted. “Thank you! I love you guys!!” See pics of our new Instagram Queen of the Week: Khloe, right here.

Fans will get to watch Khloe’s exciting journey to motherhood, since the reality star revealed it will be documented on the upcoming season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. That’s right, dolls! She revealed “it all” happened during production, so we can only imagine how adorable that scene will be when we finally get to tune in! Sparks are flying between the lovebirds, so of course Tristan took to social media and commented on Khloe’s belly pic with a heartwarming message. “Thank you for allowing me to be part of your journey in life and allowing to share this moment with you,” he sweetly shared. “This is something and will always cherish. Girl you look better now.”

As HollywoodLife.com previously told you, Khloe was overjoyed and cried happy tears when she found out the amazing news! “Khloe is absolutely thrilled. She’s been waiting for this moment for so so long and it’s finally happening,” an insider told us EXCLUSIVELY in September. “It still feels surreal because she’s thought about it for so long.” It’s a very exciting time for the Kardashian family, considering Kim Kardashian, 37, is also expecting her third baby with Kanye West, 40, via surrogate. Meanwhile, fans are still anxiously awaiting Kylie Jenner‘s big announcement, since many are convinced she’s pregnant too! Either way, it’s Khloe’s time to shine!

