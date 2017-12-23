Joy Villa, 26, Donald Trump Inauguration Singer, Accuses Corey Lewandowski Of ‘Slapping’ Her Butt

This is just gross! Joy Villa, a singer who performed at Donald Trump’s inauguration, claims Corey Lewandowski ‘slapped my ass.’

Joy Villa, 26, has stepped forward with an accusation that claims former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski, 44, allegedly slapped her butt “really hard” after taking a photo together at a holiday party in November. According to Joy, who turned some heads when she showed up to the Grammys with a Make America Great Again-inspired outfit, she immediately told Corey to stop and then he allegedly slapped her again. The singer told Politico, “It was completely demeaning and shocking.” Joy claims she “half-joking” told Lewandowski that she could report him for sexual harassment, when he allegedly responded, “Go ahead, I work in the private sector.” Corey should have been more careful what he wished for, because Joy has “gone ahead” with her allegations despite the fact she felt intimidated to do so because of his connection to Trump — especially now that the previously fired campaign manager seems to be stepping back into Trump’s circle of favor. Check out the picture the two took before he allegedly slapped her butt below.

Of course, this comes on the heels of Donald Trump‘s unwavering support of accused and alleged child molester Roy Moore, 70. While Moore ended up losing to Doug Jones, 63, many criticized the president for continuing to vouch for a man who allegedly molested a 14-year-old. If Trump can support a disgusting guy like Moore, who can say how he’ll respond to these new allegations against Lewandowski.

Here’s the photo of @CLewandowski_ seconds before he slapped my ass, I told him to stop, and then he did it again. I was shocked and embarrassed by his behavior. https://t.co/61EYvOG4e9 pic.twitter.com/a8NgLnvCEZ — Joy Villa (@Joy_Villa) December 23, 2017

