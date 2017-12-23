Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Get Cozy While Cooking Festive Treats Together For Christmas

Aw! Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton got in the holiday spirit by cooking some Christmas-themed treats together! See the adorable pics here!

So sweet! As if Gwen Stefani, 48, and Blake Shelton, 41, weren’t already cute enough, the couple made us swoon some more when Gwen showed off pics of their holiday cooking fest on her Instagram story! In the photos, the cute duo were baking various festive treats, including some that were dipped in green coloring and prepared in the shape of Christmas wreaths. They looked like they were having the time of their lives while preparing the fun snacks! “This is sooooooo bad for u it’s actually terrible,” Gwen jokingly captioned one of the snapshots. Check out some of Gwen and Blake’s cutest moments together here!

As Gwen and Blake get ready for the holidays and reflect back on the year, they have a lot to be proud of. In addition to having a wonderful relationship throughout the past 12 months, both Gwen and Blake’s music careers gained more success when they released terrific new albums. Some tracks on Blake’s Texoma Shore were definitely inspired by Gwen, and Gwen’s Christmas album, You Make It Feel Like Christmas, contains a duet with Blake of the title track.

The holidays have been huge for Gwen this year! She also debuted a Christmas television special on which she performed some of the classic and original Christmas hits off her album. Blake also joined his lady love on stage as they serenaded each other during their duet performance. These two may just be our favorite holiday couple and we’re not embarrassed to say so!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think about Gwen and Blake’s holiday cooking? Tell us here!