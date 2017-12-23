Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Mathers Is A Total Bombshell — Slays Underboob Trend

Woah! Eminem’s daughter Hailie Mathers is all grown up and she’s totally flaunting underboob in a new pic! Take a peek right here!

It seems just yesterday Eminem, 45, was rapping about his baby daughter Hailie Scott Mathers! Now, his eldest child is 21 and totally gorgeous! Don’t believe us? The child of hip-hop royalty just shared an image that will have you picking your jaw up off the ground! In it, Hailie playfully poses in skin-tight jeans and black heels while reclining on a red couch. The long-sleeved shirt she’s wearing features a pretty prominent cutout, showcasing her insanely sculpted abs!

But that’s not the REAL reason this photo is so breathtaking. Hailie turns to face the camera just so in the photo, and in doing so, she teases just enough underboob to make looking away pretty hard! Wow! What a stunner! “Happy early birthday to me,” the bombshell captioned the pic. Head here for tons more images of Hailie strutting her stuff!

As devoted fans know, Hailie’s birthday falls on Christmas. That might get most people down, but clearly the soon-to-be 22-year-old is unbothered! Maybe it’s because she’s apparently been dating a hunky new guy since this fall! Although details on this reported romance are scarce, MediaTakeOut.com did report that she “has a new man in her life” on October 14! They are also reporting that her alleged new beau is African American. Here’s hoping they decide to take their romance public soon because we want all the selfies!

HollywoodLifers, are YOU as stunned by Hailie’s photo as we are? Can’t wait to see how she celebrates the holidays? Let us know in the comments section below!