Fingermouthing: See Sofia Richie, Bella Hadid & More Stars Slay The Selfie Trend

It’s the selfie pose sweeping your feed — fingermouthing! Everyone from Sofia Richie to Bella Hadid is OWNING this amazing trend! Check them out!

Everywhere you look online, celebrities just can’t stop fingermouthing! Haven’t heard of it? Well, we guarantee you’ve seen it! It’s when a gorgeous looker like Khloe Kardashian, 33, casually poses for a selfie by placing their finger by or in their mouth. It lends a saucy edge to the image that we just can’t get enough of! Head here to see loads more famous females attempt the look!

Unsurprisingly, Khloe isn’t the only member of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians clan who is honing their fingermouthing skills! Kylie Jenner, 20, knows that merely putting her finger to her lips adds some serious sex appeal to a playful snap! And let’s not forget her sis Kendall Jenner! The stunning supermodel is an expert at making her lingerie selfies sizzle with some fingermouthing! If it’s done just right, we can’t help wondering what they’re thinking! Even their pal Bella Hadid, 21, has gotten in on this sexy trend! And fellow model Sofia Richie, 19, might just be queen of this look though. Her fingermouthing selfies always look completely stunning!

This special pose is so popular, it’s even got pop stars getting in on the fun! Ariana Grande, 24, doesn’t hesitate to add some fantastic fingermouthing to a smoldering selfie and we are totally here for it! Another master of the pose is none other than Justin Bieber‘s, 23, on-again, off-again girlfriend Selena Gomez, 25! She knows it’s all about the details when it comes to putting together shareable selfies, and fingermouthing is sometimes the perfect way to make a photo pop! Here’s hoping we’ll see loads more of this amazing trend in the new year!

HollywoodLifers, who do YOU think is the queen when it comes to this look? Let us know in the comments section below!