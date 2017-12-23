Devout Christian Dad, 34, Charged With Slaughtering Wife & 2 Daughters, 8 & 7

Jacob Daniel Forman, a Canadian man who once trained to be a Christian pastor, has been charged with the grisly deaths of his wife and their two young daughters.

Authorities in Kelowna, British Columbia have arrested Jacob Daniel Forman and charged the 34-year-old Canadian with three counts of second-degree murder. Though Kelowna officers didn’t immediately name the victims, CTV Vancouver reports that the three bodies found in Jacob’s home belonged to his wife, Clara Forman, and their two daughters – Karina, 8, and Yesenia, 7. Though the officers made the gruesome discovery on Dec. 19, court documents suggest the three victims were killed two days earlier on Dec. 17.

“Obviously he’s facing the worst possible thing he could be facing at this point in time,” Jacob’s lawyer, Glenn Verdurmen told CTV Vancouver. “I can’t really speak for him, but he’s obviously holding up in court today, and I’m able to take instructions from him.” The man – who was considered a devout Christian and reportedly had a leadership role at his church — appeared in court on Dec. 21 to hear the charges. The details of their deaths, as well for a possible motive behind this triple murder, have yet to be made public.

Clara and Jacob married after just four months of dating, according to a 2015 Facebook post that celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary, per NY Daily News. “God blessed our feeble efforts with good jobs, good friends, a great church family and most importantly, 2 of the best little humans a couple of people could ask for. 10 years later you are still the person I want to grow old with.” Clara, a fitness instructor originally from Mexico, met her future husband when he was training in Mexico to become a pastor.

A memorial has been placed out front of the Forman’s home on Bolotzky Court in #Rutland #Kelowna – Jacob Daniel Forman, 34, from #Quesnel is charged with three counts of murder. Photo: @KelownaNewsKat – read more here : https://t.co/ZTtFS4fvM6 pic.twitter.com/keY9AucZbP — Carmen Weld (@carmenweld) December 21, 2017

Jacob Daniel Forman and his wife Clara and two daughters pictures,killed his wife and daughters Karina, 8, and Yesenia, 7 https://t.co/sN2Afrf01Y pic.twitter.com/ql8x0BKmXv — infowe (@infowe) December 23, 2017

“They were just very nice people,” Gail Baran, a care-aid worker, told Global News. “You would never ever think that from that family, they were very down to earth people. He would go to work everyday and appeared to be such a gentleman. It’s a shock for all of us here.”

“[Clara] was a wonderful, wonderful mother, wonderful associate and wonderful person,” said Amanda Thomson, a co-worker, adding that the girls would sometimes come into the gym with their mother. “They were sweethearts, just lovely little girls and we’re always going to remember and cherish them like that.”

Our thoughts are with the victims’ family during this terrible time.