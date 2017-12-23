Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Are Having A Baby Boy, Says Source

Get ready for some blue in that sea of pink. After Khloe Kardashian confirmed she’s having Tristan Thompson’s baby, we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned they’re having a boy!

With Kim Kardashian, 37, (via surrogate) and Kylie Jenner, 20, reportedly having girls, KUWTK fans were left wondering if Khloe Kardashian, 33, and Cleveland Cavaliers star Tristan Thompson, 26, would pull off the hat trick, the clean sweep or whatever sports metaphor fits this situation. Basically – would KoKo have a girl? Well, it seems Saint West, 2, Mason Disick, 8, and Reign Disick, 3, are about to be joined by another little dude, as a source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com that Khloe and Tristan “are having a boy, and they’re super excited about it!”

Whoa! If that bun in KoKo’s oven is a boy, it would be Tristan’s second son, as he and his ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig welcomed Prince Oliver in Dec. 2016. Tristan is already psyched to add another bro to his team, as the source tells HollywoodLife.com that he “pretty much bought out the entire range of Cavaliers baby merchandise – he’s got Cavs baby coveralls, booties and bibs, even a Cavaliers diaper changing bag!” Does that mean Khloe and Tristan are going to call their baby LeBron (or “King James,” if they wanted to stick with the whole “K” thing)? The source close to the Kardashians says that Tristan and Khloe “haven’t decided on a name yet, [and] both want to wait until the baby arrives to see which suits him best.”

“Tristan loves that Prince will have a little brother to play with,” the insider added, “and that they’re going to be really close in age.” An ultrasound can determine a baby’s sex between 18 to 20 weeks, according to the American Pregnancy Association, so perhaps this means that Khloe is between 4 to 5 months pregnant? With reports Kylie is due sometime in February, does this mean that Khloe and Tristan will welcome their bundle of joy around May? How exciting!

Khloe finally confirmed her long-rumored pregnancy on Dec. 20 with an amazing announcement of her growing baby bump. “Thank you to everyone for the love and positive vibes! I know we’ve been keeping this quiet but we wanted to enjoy this between our family and close friends as long as we could privately,” she included in her announcement. Fans will have to wait patiently for when she confirms her baby’s sex, the child’s name and all those exciting details!

