Travis Scott Gushes Over ‘His Girl’ Kylie Jenner’s Perfect Butt On Epic New Track

Travis Scott is unabashedly obsessed with Kylie Jenner’s butt on his new song ‘Best Man,’ and really, who can blame him? Listen to the rapper give his pregnant girlfriend a loving shout-out!

Kylie Jenner, 20, and Travis Scott, 25, might be going through a rough patch at the moment, but his new track “Best Man” proves that at the end of the day, he loves every single thing about her — including her impressive, er, assets. “My girl got that ass, she a Texan,” Travis raps on the song, which also features Quavo, 26, and serves as the last one on their new collaboration album Huncho Jack, Jack Huncho.

“She can bounce it up and down with her left leg,” Travis continues, obviously referring to Kylizzle’s twerking skills! Yes, it’s a pretty crass reference, but still. He looooves her. See more photos of Kylie and Travis here.

Huncho Jack, Jack Huncho dropped today, Dec. 22. Fans have been impatiently awaiting it since April, when Zane Lowe previewed a few songs on Apple Music. Travis and Quavo then teased photos of the album on Instagram Dec. 20, giving fans a heads-up that it would be dropping just two days later! The 13-track record also includes features from Quavo’s fellow Migos members Takeoff, 23, and Offset, 25.

You can take a listen to “Best Man” below:

Check out more of the lyrics:

We was both presidents, f*ck the politics

We took two bright Lambs on a speed chase

It’s like a thousand on the dash on the freeway, yeah

Best man (best man) best man

R.I.P. to Ben Franklin, that’s my best friend

My girl got that ass, she a Texan

She can bounce it up and down with her left leg

Tell me what gang is you reppin’

