SpaceX: Celebs & SoCal Residents Freak Out Over Bright White Light In The Sky

It’s a bird, it’s a plane, no wait…WTF is that? Residents of SoCal, including celebs like Adam Lambert, couldn’t believe their eyes when a bright light appeared in the night sky on Dec. 22. Many thought they saw a UFO!

It looks like we’ll still be waiting on that alien encounter. Several Los Angeles residents were in utter shock when they noticed an eye-catching bright, white light appearing in the dark skies on the evening of Dec. 22. The shocking sight stopped traffic, sparked curiosity and instantly became the No. 1 trending topic on Twitter. Sorry to let you down, but the spectacle was actually the “contrail from the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket that was scheduled to liftoff from Vandenberg Air Force Base this evening,” according to the website Spacearchive.info. Celebs couldn’t help but chime in after spotting the bizarre light. “WTF is this white glowing cloud,” Adam Lambert wrote via IG. See more pics of SpaceX, right here.

“LA…what the heck is this weird jellyfish thing going across the sky right now!?!,” Jenna Fischer, the Office actress wrote. Radio Personality JoJo Wright also caught a glimpse of the light and took to Twitter. “#Aliens are landing!!! 👽 This sighting above @UniStudios by @iAmLettyB!!! Some say it’s #SpaceX, I say #UFO!!!! 🛸.” Courtney Love added her two cents about the jaw-dropping display and she gave major props to Elon Musk! “@elonmusk is taking us into the future. Watch out universe, here come the weirdest aliens you’ve ever seen, us! @SpaceX 🚀#notSanta,” the starlet wrote. Iron Man‘s Don Cheadle kept it short and simple, writing: “uh…”

Lisa Vanderpump even hilariously commented about her drama while taking to Twitter about the white light. “I apologized for everything I said about u, thought they would be my last words @KyleRichards I take it back lol,” she quipped, alongside a pic of the SpaceX rocket. Residents couldn’t believe their eyes and many were questioning what they just witnessed. It caused such a stir that the Los Angeles Fire Department knowingly put out an advisory to give piece of mind to concerned locals about the “mysterious lights in the sky,” explaining how it’s from the Vandenburg launch. Phew!

