Selena Gomez & Her Mom Mandy Still Not Speaking Just Days Before Christmas — Will They Make Up?

Oh no! Selena Gomez and her mom unfollowed each other on the ‘gram, and now the singer’s reportedly giving her ‘space.’ So, does it have anything to do with the Biebs?

Even though there could be some tension brewing between Selena Gomez, 25, and her mom, Mandy Teefey, it looks like her ex, Justin Bieber, 23, is NOT to blame. “It’s more complicated than just fighting over a guy,” a source tells PEOPLE. “Mandy and Selena have had their ups and down before. This isn’t the first time.” Fans didn’t know what to expect when they noticed the songstress and her mother dearest were no longer following each other on Instagram. Selena and Mandy are reportedly no longer speaking, since the singer “wants to give her mom some space,” and their source noted: “When they fight, they fight hard. But when they love, they also love hard.” Listen to our podcast about Selena and her mom feuding, here.

Selena’s mom recently visited the hospital, but despite contrary reports, it had nothing to do with a heated dispute over her daughter’s love life. “It’s been a stressful time for Mandy and she made the decision herself to go to the hospital and make sure everything was okay,” an insider told PEOPLE. However, it’s claimed that Selena’s choice to go back to her ex isn’t sitting entirely well with Mandy and it’s still causing a bit of friction between them. “Selena’s mom is still not happy about Justin,” their source explained. “It’s definitely causing some family conflicts. It’s been hard on Selena. She really believes Justin has changed and wishes her family would trust her.”

After splitting with her boyfriend of over one year, The Weeknd, 27, in Oct. 2017, Selena’s romance with Justin has blossomed like never before! Selena recently flew back to her dad’s house in Texas on Dec. 21, but shortly before that, she reunited with the Biebs for a sweet trip to the Sugar Factory in Seattle. The lovebirds were also spotted together at his hockey game in Van Nuys, Los Angeles on Dec. 18, proving she’s still his No. 1 fan! Jelena also reportedly has romantic plans to ring in the New Year together, so hopefully time will heal all wounds when it comes to her family.

