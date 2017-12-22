Rihanna Flashes Major Cleavage & Carefully Hides Her Left Hand After Engagement Rumors

As rumors continue to swirl that Rihanna and her secret boyfriend, Hassan Jameel are engaged, the singer also continues to hide her ring finger!

Rihanna, 29, can play the guessing game, very well! The singer strategically hid her left hand when she stepped out at The Forum on Thursday night [December 21] for Jay-Z‘s Los Angeles concert. The singer managed to slip past a bevy of paparazzi with everything on display — including her sultry cleavage and toned legs — but her ring finger. As rumors continue to swirl that she and boyfriend, Hassan Jameel, 29, are engaged, RiRi isn’t giving us any hints! Get a closer look at the photo, below.

The Fenty Beauty creator stunned in a black, sleek leather mini dress with a matching trench coat. She made her way into her good friend’s highly anticipated show in open-toe, black stilettos. And, it wouldn’t be a fierce night out for RiRi unless she rocked her signature red lip. While we were in awe over her beauty, we couldn’t help but notice that her boyfriend was nowhere in sight.

Rihanna is reportedly in a serious relationship with Hassan, who is a billionaire businessman and Toyota heir. The new rumored couple — who have yet to confirm a romance — were first linked when they were photographed kissing at a private villa in Spain in June 2017.

RiRi’s Spain getaway was the first time we’ve seen her with a new man since she and Drake, 30, split in Oct. 2016. The usually private star has been focused on her Fenty beauty line, music and other career adventures throughout 2017. And, it looks like 2018 is about to be even busier for Rihanna, as she’s starring in the new Ocean’s 8 film alongside an all-star female cast featuring, Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Rihanna, Sarah Paulson, Mindy Kaling, Awkwafina, Helena Bonham-Carter, and Anne Hathaway.

