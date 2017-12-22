Rihanna, Zendaya, Cardi B & More Best Dressed Stars Of The Week

It’s almost Christmas, but that doesn’t mean stars haven’t been out and about looking amazing and festive! See the best fashions of the week in pics HERE!

Rihanna is our best dressed star of the week! She showed off her cleavage in a tight, black mini dress with matching leather coat while out in Los Angeles for Jay Z’s concert on Dec. 21. She paired her sexy outfit with a tight ponytail and bold red lip. We also LOVED Zendaya‘s beautiful Moschino butterfly dress, which she wore to a premiere for her movie The Greatest Showman while in Sydney, Australia. Cardi B wore a super fun and festive green fur and satin top in New York on Dec. 20, when she appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Alison Brie wore a stunning white halter dress by Brandon Maxwell at the The Post film premiere in Washington D.C. on Dec. 14. We love winter white — white boots are super trendy right now! Rosamund Pike wore a Givenchy creation at a screening for the movie Hostiles in New York on Dec. 18. The black and white creation was feminine and flirty, with ruffle on the skirt and a deeply cut neckline. Kelly Ripa looked stunning in black sequins at the CNN Heroes event in New York on Dec. 17. Her dress was by Stella McCartney.

OUAI founder and celeb hairstylist Jen Atkin, Chrissy Teigen wore a menswear-inspired get-up. For the Dec. 21 event, she paired a bright yellow satin shirt with a plaid, oversized blazer and slouchy black pants. She looks casual, cool, and comfy — pregnancy suits her! See all For a Revolve beauty event withfounder and celeb hairstylistwore a menswear-inspired get-up. For the Dec. 21 event, she paired a bright yellow satin shirt with a plaid, oversized blazer and slouchy black pants. She looks casual, cool, and comfy — pregnancy suits her! See all the best dressed stars in the gallery

HollywoodLifers, do you agree Rihanna was the best dressed star of the week?