Remy Ma: How I’m Working Hard To Make IVF Work To Have A Baby With Papoose

Remy Ma reveals she and Papoose are doing IVF after her heartbreaking miscarriage. She goes inside the extensive process with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Remy Ma, and Papoose, have been through it all — Remy’s 6 and a half months in jail, a heartbreaking miscarriage, and wild ride working in the entertainment industry sends you on. But, they’ve defied all of the odds and proved that they’re stronger than ever; which is why they’re ready to try for another baby! “I’m going through In Vitro Fertilization in order to conceive,” Remy told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Remy and Papoose decided to go public with news of Remy’s miscarriage during the January episode of Love & Hip Hop, earlier this year. Remy later posted an emotional video to Instagram, further explaining the devastating situation. The couple later learned that Remy had an ectopic pregnancy, which she said means she can’t give birth, naturally. Remy’s upcoming album — 7 Winters & 6 Summers —slated for 2018, will mark her first solo album in more than a decade.

When the rapper visited our New York City offices, she explained how women should be at their healthiest point when choosing to undergo IVF treatments. “You want to be the most healthy that you can be to go through the process,” she said. “So, that was my initiative and it just so happens, I started cutting things out of my diet, changing the way I eat. I don’t eat pork and I really don’t care about the chicken and turkey.” However, the temptations still come — “But, every now and then I have dreams about cheeseburgers.”

As for how the IVF process is going so far? — “It’s okay,” Remy, who is in the beginning stages of the process, said. “It was super expensive. Just the medication alone, you have needles that you have to get and you need about seven of them; each one if $400 a piece. When asked if Papoose injects her — as some couples choose that type of bonding method — Remy said, “No!” adding that she hasn’t gotten to that point yet in the process. “I’m not letting my husband do it… I love my husband dearly, but he’s not injecting me,” she said while laughing.

“Right now, they did all my blood work and because I was traveling, they have me on birth control pills to suppress whatever type of fertilization might be happening,” she continued. “Then, when I go back, which will be later this week, I start the injections.”

Although Remy and Papoose are beyond grateful that they have the ability and resource of IVF to try for their first child, she admitted that it is a learning process from the medication to even the people she meets in the waiting room at the doctor’s office. “It’s a lot,” Remy said. “You know, it’s so weird. Like, I go to the clinic and we see other people; You’re walking in and you see women, they’re walking out and they’re like, ‘Good luck!’ And I’m just like, ‘Okay, good luck!’ I don’t know the IVF etiquette, so I’m just like, ‘What?'”

Back in April 2017, we spoke with Remy, who seemed to foreshadow her and Papoose’s plans to explore IVF. “We want to start all over and we’re looking forward to it. Hopefully if everything goes as planned the way we want it to, we will get to share it with the world,” she said when we caught up with the happy couple at a taping of Wild N’ Out in NYC.

