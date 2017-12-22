Melania Trump Shades Michelle Obama With Sugary Christmas Decorations — See Pic

Melania Trump’s sugar-infested Christmas decorations might be a huge diss aimed at Michelle Obama. See the shade-throwing pic here!

Melania Trump, 47, lavishly decked the White House’s Red Room out with so many candy canes, peppermint mints and lollipops, you might get a few cavities just from looking at it. This, of course, begs the question: is this new Christmas decoration a dig at Michelle Obama, 53, and her healthy living campaign Let’s Move? With that many calories in Melania’s over the top holiday display, it’s pretty hard to imagine how this wouldn’t be perceived as a personal slight targeting Michelle and her health-conscious initiative. In addition to the candy-filled Christmas decorations, which were seen during a holiday decorations preview, the Trump family’s 2017 Christmas card read, “Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.” This is a huge departure from the Obama’s religion-neutral message that wished Americans a “joyous holiday season.” Leave it the Trumps to do literally everything differently than the Obama’s. Check out the pic of the sweet decorations below!

Recently, Melania’s spooky Christmas decorations were roasted by the internet thanks to several hilarious memes that pointed out how downright creepy the nightmare-fuel decorations looked. Seriously, Twitter showed no mercy. The dark, shadowy branches were compared to The Nightmare Before Christmas and The Blair Witch Project — it was even likened to the demogorgon-filled Upside Down.

On Nov. 22, Melania was photographed decorating a Christmas tree indoors while oddly wearing a heavy coat draped over her shoulders. Needless to say, the pic left the internet scratching its head, questioning the… interesting fashion choice for the occasion. Did Donald turn off the heat in the White House? Does Melania even know how to wear a coat? While you wonder why she’d wear such a heavy coat inside, click here to see pics of Michelle and Melania, and choose your favorite fashion style of the two.

