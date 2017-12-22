Tiffany Trump & Mom Marla Maples Do Christmas Early Before She Jets Off To Mar-A-Lago

Tiffany Trump is celebrating Xmas twice this year. We’ve got the pic of her opening presents with mom Marla Maples before heading to dad Donald’s Florida estate.

President Donald Trump, 71, is going to have all of his children gathered together at Mar-a-Lago for Christmas this year, and that means Tiffany Trump, 24, and her mom Marla Maples, 54, had to celebrate the holiday early. The tycoon’s second wife showed off an Instagram pic of her exchanging presents with her law-school student daughter in New York City ahead of Tiff’s departure to Florida. The photo was captioned, “Sweet and cozy pre-Christmas moments with my girl,” and showed the mother and daughter sitting on the floor opening gifts. See pics of Tiffany, here.

They are totally twinning out with their looks, each with their long blond straight hair and matching creme sweaters and dark pants. Marla posted the photo on Dec. 22 and the gift exchange must have happened earlier in the week as the same day Tiff jetted off aboard Air Force One with her dad to spend the holidays at his massive Mar-a-Lago estate and country club in Palm Beach, FL. While her Christmas celebration with her mom looked intimate, warm and cozy, the celebration with her dad will be the exact opposite. His estate is heavily guarded with Secret Service agents, snipers and even the Coast Guard offshore to insure the safety of the first family.

It’s no surprise that Trump is spending the holidays at one of his own properties, as he made Mar-a-Lago the defacto winter White House. He spent over 106 days of his presidency in 2017 staying at his private Trump golf clubs, including 40 at New Jersey’s Bedminster, 34 at Mar-a-Lago and 23 at the Northern VA’s Trump National Golf Club, in addition to six more between Washington D.C. and Hawaii Trump clubs. For the amount of crap that he gave his predecessor Barack Obama, 55, about spending so much time playing golf, it’s safe to say that he’s had more time on the links in a single year than than any other president in history.

