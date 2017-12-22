Is Khloe Kardashian’s Pregnancy Photo A Hoax? The Internet Theory Suggesting It’s A Paid Ad

Khloe Kardashian’s pregnancy pic might be a paid ad, according to an insane new theory that’s just crazy enough to be true! Read it here!

Khloe Kardashian, 33, might have gotten a huge paycheck for her big baby bump reveal, and this internet theory will have you convinced of it! With over eight million likes, it’s safe to say that Khloe’s emotional pregnancy announcement easily broke the internet, but some fans were keen to notice a striking detail right above her pregnant belly — the brand name “Calvin Klein” in huge letters across her sports bra’s band. Seriously, you can’t miss that product placement — location, location, location! So, was Khloe’s announcement pic not only a joyous reveal that she’s having a child with Tristan Thompson, 26, but part of a huge advertisement for Calvin Klein? It’s not as unbelievable as it sounds. According to one article, the entire Kardashian brood was rumored to star in a Calvin Klein ad campaign — so, is this picture part of that campaign? If this was a paid advertisement, Khloe might have to go into her post and add the #sponsored hashtag.

We reported earlier how Khloe’s pregnancy will definitely be showcased in upcoming episodes of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. When asked if her pregnancy announcement would be featured on the show, Khloe gleefully replied in a tweet, “Yes! It all happened during production so yes! Super cool to have that documented.” Victory! Maybe the show will reveal whether or not the announcement was in fact a sponsored ad.

Speaking of the announcement, not only did Khloe finally confirm her pregnancy, she also gushed about how “God had a plan” for her and Tristan and how “eager” and “overjoyed” she was. Click here to see the hottest pics of the Kardashians and Jenners in 2017.

