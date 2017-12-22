Khloe Kardashian Confirms Pregnancy Will Be Documented On ‘KUWTK’ & She’s So Excited About It

Cameras were rolling when Khloe Kardashian revealed her pregnancy to loved ones, & fans will get to see it!

While Khloe Kardashian, 33, kept her pregnancy hidden from fans for months, in upcoming episodes of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the reality star is going to make it up to viewers! Revealing on Dec. 22 that at least part of her pregnancy was recorded for the show, Khloe also admitted it’ll be “super cool” to be able to share this exciting time with her fans at last. When asked via Twitter if people will see her “pregnancy announcement on the show,” Khloe enthusiastically replied “Yes!” Click here to see adorable pics of Khloe with her nieces and nephews.

“It all happened during production so yes! Super cool to have that documented,” Khloe added, also sharing a pregnant women and purple heart emoji. Suddenly the new teaser for the next installment of KUWTK makes SO much sense! After all, the latest trailer shows a large gathering of friends and family, and everyone seems to be celebrating something huge! In it, Kourtney Kardashian, 38, screams, “Oh my God!” with a huge smile on her face, as Khloe’s BFF Malika Haqq, 34, hugs her and wipes away tears. That’s GOT to be the moment Khloe revealed the big news to her loved ones!

Fans are pumped that the mom-to-be will be letting THEM in on the moment too though. Khloe’s confirmation tweet was flooded with messages of support and love, with followers congratulating her on her pregnancy and confessing they can’t WAIT to watch it unfold on TV next year. “Congrats I’m so so happy,” one fan wrote, while another gushed, “Excited to see the rest of your journey on coming seasons of KUWTK!”

Yes! It all happened during production so yes! Super cool to have that documented 🤰🏼💜 https://t.co/dfymBWr4Y6 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) December 22, 2017

will we see your pregnancy announcement on the show sis? @khloekardashian — Narbeh (@NarbehKardash) December 21, 2017

After months of speculation, Khloe finally came clean on Dec. 20 about expecting her first child with BF Tristan Thompson, 26. “My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient,” Khloe wrote on Instagram alongside a black-and-white pic of her bare baby bump.

“I still at times can’t believe that our love created life! Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do!” Although Khloe was nervous about revealing her happy news, we love that she’s going to share her journey to motherhood with the world through her television show. Talk about an exciting time!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you excited to watch Khloe’s pregnancy reveal on Keeping Up? Does it surprise you that she wanted it filmed?