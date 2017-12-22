Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin: Why Selena Has No Reason To Worry That They Made Amends

Don’t worry, Selena Gomez — there’s nothing going on between Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin, according to a new report!

Justin Bieber, 23, may be back in contact with ex, Hailey Baldwin, 21, but it’s strictly platonic. “Justin reached out to Hailey,” an insider told Us Weekly. “They didn’t talk on the phone and it wasn’t in person, just an exchange of texts. There is nothing going on between [them]. She’s not interested in Justin in the slightest and he’s not interested in her. They’ve both moved on. The messages were platonic and friendly.” However, the reconciliation reportedly has Justin’s on-again love, Selena Gomez, 25, worried, as a report from TMZ claimed that the couple is seeking therapy after having a fight about it. HEAR MORE ABOUT JUSTIN & SELENA IN OUR PODCAST HERE.

Giving Sel even less reason to worry, though, is Hailey’s relationship with Shawn Mendes. Speculation of a romance these two has been stirring for months, and earlier this week, they all but confirmed that their love is the real deal by cozying up to each other at a concert in Toronto. However, we also don’t blame Selena for being skeptical about Justin and Hailey chatting again — after all, he’s broken her heart enough times in the past for her to be weary. Things seem to be going well for the two, though, as they jetted off to Seattle last weekend for a romantic getaway, and she was spotted at his hockey game in L.A. when they returned.

Unfortunately, Selena’s family isn’t exactly on-board with the reunion. There even rumors that her mom was hospitalized after they had a fight about it! Not only has Justin given them reason to worry because of his past actions, but we heard at HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that the family is especially upset because they really loved Selena’s ex, The Weeknd, who she broke up with amidst her reconciliation with The Biebs.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Selena should be worried about Justin and Hailey?