Hailey Baldwin Cuddles Shawn Mendes On Romantic Stroll After Making Amends With Justin

Hailey Baldwin and Shawn Mendes kept each other warm while out in Toronto! You need to see their cute cuddle sesh!

What is going on between Hailey Baldwin, 21, and Shawn Mendes, 19? After the couple reignited romance rumors when they danced closely together on Dec. 20, they’ve now been spotted on a sweet stroll to the Toronto Christmas Market. Canada is certainly chilly this time of year, which would partially explain why Shawn wrapped his arms completely around the model — gotta stay warm! But, could something else be brewing between these two? SEE THE PICS OF HAILEY AND SHAWN CUDDLING HERE.

The “Treat You Better” singer isn’t the only guy Hailey’s been reconnecting with lately. Justin Bieber, 23, recently got back in touch with the model “in an attempt to make amends,” according to TMZ. Hailey dated the “Love Yourself” singer briefly at the end of 2015 and beginning of 2016, but reconciling over their short fling didn’t fly with Selena Gomez, 25. Justin is now reportedly in couple’s therapy with the “Wolves” singer over contacting Hailey! At least Shawn seems totally okay with his potential new girlfriend making peace with her past lovers.

We’ve seen Hailey with the “There’s Nothing Holding Me Back” singer on and off for the past few months, but it seems things between them could be heading straight toward a relationship. “They are definitely dating and spend a lot of time together,” a source told E! in November. The source also noted how their casual relationship was more based on meeting each other at parties and sneaking out of clubs together, but now they “don’t care if anyone sees them.” They’ve definitely been seen together while in Toronto together, and TBH, a Canadian vacation in the dead of December seems like a pretty serious move. We can’t wait to see what this potential couple does together next!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Shawn and Hailey are dating? Do you ship them as a couple? Let us know!