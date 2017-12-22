Cyn Santana & Joe Budden’s New Baby Son Is Adorable — See First Pic

What a cutie! Cyn Santana has just debuted the first pic of her new son with partner Joe Budden. We’ve got the adorable photo of little Lexington.

We’re getting our first look at rapper Joe Budden‘s new baby with girlfriend Cyn Santana, 25, and oh boy is he adorable. The former Love & Hip Hop star and his lady welcomed Lexington Budden into the world just one week ago on Dec. 15 and now the new mommy is introducing him to her fans via an Instagram pic. It’s the first time that either of the two has revealed the little boy’s name, and we absolutely love it. Little Lex is seen swaddled in a white blanket with Pikachu-like bunnies on it. He’s got a full head of dark hair and is already so stylish at one week old, seen wearing a smart grey jumper.

Cyn announced her son’s birth on Dec. 15 with a black and white pic showing her newborn son’s hand holding on to her finger and captioned it, “Happy birthday baby boy. We love you SO much!” She followed it up with a pic of the infant cradled in daddy Joe’s arms and sweetly wrote, “The love of my life with the love of my life.” Awww, we’re melting! See pics of Joe and Cyn, here.

At least the couple has the joy of their newborn this Christmas as Joe suffered a huge professional blow earlier in the week when it was revealed he’d been let go from his Complex web series Everyday Struggle. On Dec. 19 he posted cryptic messages that sounded like he had a beef with his show because fans were wondering where he’d been as the program was still airing and he was noticeably absent. He denied being on paternity leave and said that his contract was up at the show he helped create. He said he wasn’t even allowed to give a proper goodbye to the audience and claimed “injustice” in a series of tweets.

The parting of ways was an ugly one as the show tweeted out, “On behalf of the team at Everyday Struggle we would like to thank Joe for an amazing 2017. We wish him the best in 2018 and beyond.” Cyn came hard at them, tweeting, “No no no no. We wish YA’LL [sic] the best.” Joe was so proud of his woman having his back that he tweeted, “That’s my f**king baby.” Well, after all of that ugliness at least they’ve got a beautiful new baby in the household as Joe hustles to line up new work.

