Cardi B Is As ‘Fly As A Martian’ On Explosive New Track ‘Bartier Cardi’

Yas, the queen is back! Cardi B has teamed up with 21 Savage for an epic new track called ‘Bartier Cardi,’ and it’s chock-full of references to her beau Offset. LISTEN!

Cardi B, 25, is all about the diamonds on her new track “Bartier Cardi,” which is obviously a play on the jewelry brand Cartier. Listen to the song, which features 21 Savage and contains a bunch of shout-outs to her boo Offset, below! Talk about a fab Christmas gift.

“MY SINGLE ‘BARTIER BARDI’ ft 21 Savage will be drop this Friday Dec 22,” she teased on Dec. 19, so fortunately fans didn’t have to wait long for a new Cardi banger. “Bardi in a Rari, diamonds all over my body,” she raps on the epic track, “Put that b*tch on Molly.” There is also, hilariously enough, a reference to the orange Bentley Bentayga that she bought in August 2017 despite admitting she can’t drive (“Bentley truck layin’ in lane.”) Too good!

Check out more of the lyrics to “Bartier Cardi” below. And if you missed her hysterical appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, go and watch that ASAP.

Cardi got the coupe on Offset

Cartier chain on Offset

Cartier frames on Offset

Cartier, Cardi B brain on Offset

Listen here to “Bartier Cardi”

Cardi B Drops Her New Single “Bartier Cardi” ft 21 Savage🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/46hMWUT556 — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2Blog) December 22, 2017

