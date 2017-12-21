Meghan Markle Giving Up Acting For Good To Be A Royal : She Loves Prince Harry More

Word has it Meghan Markle is prepared to give up acting for her soon-to-be husband Prince Harry! Check out all the details!

Are you as elated as we are over Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s new engagement photos?! They look more in love than ever! As we eagerly await more details on their upcoming nuptials, one question is still nagging us: Will Meghan continue acting after joining the royal family? It’s hard to imagine but it’s not outside the realm of possibility. Now, our royal insiders have some details on this very topic! Head here for loads more images of the cute couple!

“Meghan loves acting but she loves Harry and her life now,” a source close to Meghan tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She is accepting that change and would be OK if she never acted again. It’s something that isn’t on her radar right now. She is invested with everything that is happening now and she‘s accepted the fact if her acting days are done then it’s completely fine for that part of her life to be behind her.” That’s a quite a sacrifice but hey, she also sounds completely in love!

As we previously reported, the 37-year-old stunner attended the Queen’s Traditional Christmas Lunch on Dec. 20. While there she got to finally meet all the key members of the royal family, including Harry’s father Prince Charles! The newly engaged couple were photographed arriving at Kensington Palace with the 33-year-old redhead behind the wheel! Frankly, Meghan already has the poise and glamour of royalty! And one thing is certain: their wedding is going to be the event of the year in 2018!

