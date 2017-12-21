Kylie Jenner ‘Heartbroken & Disappointed’ By Travis Scott’s Attitude During Pregnancy

Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy hasn’t been all sunshine & rainbows. In fact, we’ve learned exclusively she’s been feeling ‘lonely’ as Travis Scott goes out at night without her!

Yikes! Looks like Travis Scott, 25, is in hot water with baby mama Kylie Jenner, 20. As the rapper’s been spotted hitting up clubs at night — including hanging out with Blac Chyna, 29 — Kylie’s been laying low at home in the final months of her pregnancy. Feeling vulnerable and alone, the makeup mogul is NOT happy about Travis’ recent behavior. Click here to see pics of Kylie pregnant.

“Kylie is heartbroken and disappointed over Travis’ carefree attitude during her pregnancy,” a source close to Kylie shared with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “As Kylie gets closer to her due date, she has been increasingly emotional. She’s hit with loneliness late at nights when Travis is not by her side.” The reality star and her beau are reportedly expecting a baby girl in February, which makes Kylie in the homestretch of her pregnancy. We can only imagine how nerve-wracking of a time this must be for her!

Perhaps the most disappointing thing of all though is that this is NOT how Kylie envisioned her first pregnancy going. “She had such different ideas about what her pregnancy would be like when she learned she would be having Travis’ baby,” our source explained. “She thought the pregnancy would bond her and Travis and that he would be by her side every step of the way, but that simply has not been the case.” Even Kylie’s family has reportedly gotten involved, as Kim Kardashian, 37, apparently made it clear to Travis that his actions are unacceptable.

“Kim is furious with Travis over his neglectful treatment of her pregnant sister Kylie,” another insider told us EXCLUSIVELY. “Kim cannot stand how Kylie is being left alone much of the time during the most important time in her life. Kim feels like Kylie does not deserve to be ignored during the final months of her pregnancy so the big sister is stepping up big time.” Kylie herself though is actually surprised by how much Travis’ neglect has affected her. “Her feelings are unexpected,” our first insider added. “Kylie had no idea that Travis going out at night without her would bother her as much as it does, but it does and it hurts.”

As previously reported, Kylie and her man apparently had a massive fight over trust issues earlier this month, which resulted in the artist walking out. “It seems like he just wants to have fun with his friends, and Kylie’s worried that when it’s time for him to be there for her and the baby, he won’t step up,” an insider for OK! mag explained. Yikes!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — can you blame Kylie for being annoyed by Travis’ behavior? Do you think they’re going to last as a couple?