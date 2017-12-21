Prince William & Kate Middleton’s Christmas Card Fail: Um, Where Is Her Right Arm?

You may have missed this possible photoshop fail the first time you looked at the royal family’s Christmas card! Take a full look at the photo and see if you can figure out where Kate Middleton’s right arm is…

Was there some photoshop done on the royal family’s Christmas card?! Earlier this week, Kate Middleton and Prince William shared a new family photo, featuring their adorable kids, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. However, some eagle-eyed fans looked beyond the stunning couple and their cute toddlers — and pointed out that Kate’s right arm was nowhere to be seen! Yes, she clearly has her arm on Prince William’s back, but there’s not even a glimpse of her arm or hand on either side of her husband’s body. Where could it be!?

In the family pic, Kate is barely showing any signs of a baby bump, so it’s likely that the photo was taken over the summer or even before she got pregnant with the couple’s third child. However, there has been speculation that the family’s all-blue outfits may be evidence that the third royal baby is going to be a boy! Kate is due in April, so it won’t be long before we find out. It’s certainly shaping up to be a busy 2018 for the family, too, as William’s brother, Prince Harry, is getting married to Meghan Markle on May 19.

As always, Kate has been killing her maternity style game this pregnancy, and even though she’s already several months along, she’s still barely showing in most outfits. However, she did suffer from severe morning sickness again this time around, although that seems to have passed in recent weeks. We wish her the best of luck in the upcoming few months!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think happened with Kate’s arm?