Are Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Divorcing After 3rd Baby? The Truth

Is the four year marriage between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West ending in a $1 billion divorce as soon as their surrogate delivers their new baby? A new report claims, yes. Here’s the real deal.

Another day, another Kimye divorce rumor! After a Star magazine report surfaced claiming that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are headed for a split, HollywoodLife.com has heard EXCLUSIVELY that there’s no truth to the story. Actually the couple isn’t having any troubles at all right now, and if they were, they’d probably stick it out anyway. “As much as they are in love and have a family, they are also a business, and business is good,” our insider explained. “It makes zero sense for them to ever get divorced because they are better together than apart, especially when it comes down to finances and what they can make together. Plus, there are no issues between them besides the simple fights couples have.”

Kim and Kanye have been plagued with divorce rumors for years, but they’ve heightened in 2017 following Kanye’s breakdown at the end of last year. Since then, the rapper isn’t seen in public often, and Kim seems to spend a lot of time without him. However, our source made it clear that the reports of a split are totally bogus. “They have their own separate lives along with the lives they have together and they make it work,” our insider said. “So any talk of divorce is just that — talk. Kim is done with divorce and Kanye is here to stay.”

The lovebirds, who tied the knot in 2014, are currently expecting their third child via surrogate. The baby’s exact due date is unknown, but it’s expected that she will be born at the beginning of the new year. It’s certainly an exciting time for the Kardashian family, as Kim’s sister, Khloe Kardashian, finally confirmed that she’s expecting her first child with Tristan Thompson on Dec. 20. Kylie Jenner is also pregnant, although she has yet to announce the news herself.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kim and Kanye’s marriage will last?