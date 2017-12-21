Selena Gomez Loves Justin Bieber Even More After Family Drama: He’s Handling It With ‘Maturity’

Selena Gomez’s family drama over her romance with Justin Bieber has just made her love him more. Get EXCLUSIVE details.

It seems to be turning into a Romeo and Juliet situation for Selena Gomez, 25, as her family doesn’t want her to have anything to do with on-again boyfriend Justin Bieber, 23. He’s been handling it with quiet maturity and letting her iron out with her family and that has the “Wolves”singer so impressed. “Selena is so relieved that Justin has been giving her space to figure things out with her family. This is an incredibly hard situation for both of them and the way Justin is handling it is giving her even more reason to love and trust him,” a source close to Selena tells HollywoodLife.com.

“He’s doing the opposite of what the old Justin would have done. The old Justin would have made this all about him and turned it into a confrontation. But now he’s totally backing off, he doesn’t want to do anything that could antagonize the situation so he’s letting Selena take the lead,” our insider continues. TMZ reported on Dec. 20 that Selena’s mom ended up in the hospital for stress after allegedly having a blowout fight with her daughter.

According to the site it occurred after Selena revealed that she had been attending church couples counseling sessions with the Biebs, making her mom Mandy Teefey, 41, realize that they were actually back together for good. Things got real when the mother and daughter then unfollowed each other on Instagram. See pics of Justin and Selena reunited, here.

“He’s all about giving Selena the support she needs. As much as this hurts, and it really does, he’s managing his reactions and just trying to support Selena and do what is best for her. Selena is blown away by the way he’s handling this, she loves the new, humble Justin and she’s really hoping her mom will fall in love with him soon too,” our source adds. Justin has definitely become a changed man ever since deciding to devote all of his energies towards his faith over the summer. He’s continuing to share how much he’s evolving through posting messages to Instagram about how “Jesus is changing me from the inside out everyday.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think Justin has truly changed? Or should Selena’s family be worried that he will break her heart again?