Jennifer Lopez, 48, Is Flawless In Skin-Tight Bustier Jumpsuit For ‘GUESS’

Hottie with a body! J-Lo looks amazing in a bold, floral gown and a tight bodysuit in these new GUESS campaign pics — click below to see her sexy bodysuit!

This new GUESS campaign is all about the music, and Jennifer Lopez can sing to us any day! She looks sexy in a bold, colorful dress, sitting on top of a piano in this new campaign image, released on December 7. Her hair is tousled and wild, and thanks to her platform pumps, she looks straight outta the 1960s. In another image, which she Instagrammed, she is wearing a tight body suit that hugs her curves in all the right places. She shows off her flawless figure while balancing on a stool and holding a microphone. The top of the outfit shows off her cleavage, while detailing on the waist highlights her tiny, toned stomach.

Jennifer previously spoke about being the face of the GUESS Jeans Spring 2018 advertising campaign, saying: “When I got the call from Paul Marciano asking me to become the new GUESS Girl, I was thrilled and excited to be a part of such an iconic brand that I have loved since I was a teenager.” She continued, “When I look back at early GUESS campaigns through the years, you see all of these beautiful models and iconic images that Paul has created. It is a tremendous compliment to have been selected for GUESS’ Spring 2018 campaign.”

She looks amazing in these new pics — we want more!

#JLOxGUESS A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Dec 20, 2017 at 1:08pm PST

