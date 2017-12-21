‘AGT’ Winner Darci Lynne Reveals 2018 Plans: I Don’t Want To Just Be ‘The Puppet Girl’

We caught up with season 12 ‘AGT’ champion, Darci Lynne, three months after her victory, and got the EXCLUSIVE scoop on what she’s up to next!

It’s been three months since singing ventriloquist, Darci Lynne, won America’s Got Talent, and in that time, she’s been perfecting her act and gearing up for a busy 2018. At the beginning of the year, she’ll be hitting the road for the Darci Lynne & Friends Live Tour, which will hit four cities throughout January and February. “I am just very excited,” she gushed to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Super duper excited.” The tour kicks off on Jan. 13 in Atlanta, then heads to Connecticut, Massachusetts and Wisconsin. “There will be some things you saw from the show,” Darci confirmed. “But what you should expect is some music, some comedy, and hopefully, you will be wowed and you’ll laugh and maybe even shed a tear!”

Once the tour ends, though, Darci has big plans for where she wants to take her career next. “I really don’t want to be just known as a puppet girl,” she admitted. “I really want to be on and have a TV show. I want to be a TV star, a movie star, a Broadway star. And I am touring all over the world and I want to continue that. I want all of it!” She added that life has been pretty crazy now that she’s getting recognized in public. “I can’t go anywhere in public without someone saying, ‘Oh my God I want your autograph!” she told us. “That is probably the biggest change [in my life].”

Darci offered up some great advice for future AGT contestants, too. “If you are scared to audition of if you are terrified of anything at all, I say just go for it. Even if you are iffy, just be yourself and don’t let anyone take away what you bring to them because it is all about having fun.” And, yes — of course she plans to return to the show for a visit next season! We can’t wait!

Do you want to audition for America’s Got Talent like Darci? Check out upcoming auditions in the following cities! Nashville, TN at Music City Center on Jan. 13, San Jose, CA, at the San Jose McEnery Convention Center, on Jan. 19, Los Angeles, CA at the Pasadena Convention Center on Feb. 3, and Phoenix, AZ at the Phoenix Convention Center on Feb. 24. If you can’t make it to any of the cities, audition online at AGTAuditions.com!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Darci will have a successful career?!