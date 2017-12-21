25 Holiday Cocktails To Make Spirits Boozy & Bright

‘Tis the season to be jolly, and maybe a little drunk? Nothing better than some festive cocktails that fit in perfectly with the holiday season! Get the recipes to our favorite drinks!

How I Got Through the Holidays from Alta Group (San Francisco) by Bar Director Aaron Paul

Taking inspiration from a traditional Irish coffee, bar director Aaron Paul’s How I Got Through the Holidays cocktail features Averna amaro, bourbon, creme de cacao, hot coffee, Serrano chili bitters and is garnished with Gran Classico-infused whipped cream and shaved dark chocolate. Yum!

The Northerner from Boulton and Watt (5 Avenue A) Josh Cameron, Bartender

1 1/2 oz Plantation dark Rum

1 1/2 oz Chai

2 oz Almond milk

1/2 Lemon juice (keep lemon peel)

.5 Simple syrup

Cinnamon stick

Ice

Combine ingredients and shake, pour over piled ice in a chilled mug and garnish with cinnamon, a lemon twist, and an extra splash of rum.

The Brockmans Ode to Aperol

2 oz. Brockmans Gin

2 oz. Aperol

Juice of 2 Satsumas Mandarins

Prosecco

Fill a highball glass with ice cubes, add the first 3 ingredients and stir before topping with chilled Prosecco. Garnish with a cocktail stick skewer of Satsuma peel and blueberries.

Winter Wonderland from Refinery Rooftop (63 W 38th St) Chris Keegan, In Good Company Hospitality Bar Manager

1 oz. Jack Daniel’s Fire

1 oz. Rumchata Liqueur

2 oz. Rice milk

Star anise

Cinnamon stick

Cinnamon (ground)

Combine ingredients and shake, pour into glass and garnish with a cinnamon stick, a sprinkle of ground cinnamon and star anise.

Black Charcoal Martini from Célon Lounge at the Bryant Park Hotel

PureGreen Charcoal Detox Juice

Citrus Vodka

Edible gold leaf

St. Germain Prosecco

½ part Santa Margherita Prosecco Superiore

1/2 part St. Germain

2-3 drops Angostura Bitters per glass

Lemon slices as garnish

Pour St. Germain into wine glasses, add drops of Angostura bitters. Top with Santa Margherita Prosecco Superiore. Garnish with a lemon slice.

Rudolph’s Nose

2 oz. 1800 Reposado

.75 oz. Lime Juice

.5 oz. Agave syrup

Pinch of Cilantro

Top with Cabernet Sauvignon

Add all ingredients into mixing tin, except wine. Add Ice. Shake hard for 10 seconds. Double strain into Rocks Glass. Gently top with Cabernet Sauvignon so it floats. Garnish : Lime Peel (V-Shape).

Champagne Popsicle

Sparkling Ice, assorted flavors

1 bottle Champagne

Popsicles, your favorite variety

In a wine glass, pour equal parts Sparkling Ice and Champagne. Place a popsicle in upside down and serve.

(BELVEDERE)RED Martini

2 oz / 60ml Belvedere Vodka

1/3 oz / 10ml sweet vermouth

1/6 oz / 5ml maraschino liqueur

2 dashes of Peychaud Bitters

Stir with ice until very cold and garnish with an orange zest

Home for the Holidays Created by Pete Canny, The Wayland and The Lost Lady

2 oz. Patrón Silver

.75 oz. Lemon Juice

.75 oz. Allspice Syrup

.5 oz. Cocchi Americano

1 Egg White

Silver Luster Dust

Add Patrón, Lemon Juice, Allspice Syrup and Cocchi Americano to shaker and shake with ice. Strain into a glass mug over ice. In separate shaker, dry shake egg white. Add Silver Luster Dust to mug and stir. Top with egg white foam, and garnish with a miniature gingerbread house.

Banana Choco Delight

2 ounces Banana HI-CHEW Infused Overproof Dark Rum**

1.5 tablespoons cocoa

1.5 cups whole milk

3 ounces dark chocolate

1.5 tablespoons sugar

2 tablespoons peanut butter

Whipped cream and banana garnish

In a small saucepan, heat half of the milk until warm, then whisk in the cocoa until no lumps remain. Add the remaining milk, chocolate, sugar, and peanut butter, and whisk until all is melted, smooth, and hot. Remove from the heat, stir in the rum, and divide between two mugs. Top with fresh whipped cream and a slice of caramelized banana.

The Brockmans Winter Bramble

1 1/2 oz. Brockmans Gin

1 oz. Lemon Juice

1/4 oz. Balsamic Vinegar

1/4 oz. Ruby Port

1/4 oz. Berry Liqueur

Fresh Thyme

Fill a highball glass with crushed ice, break thyme and churn in the glass. Add all ingredients. Stir well. Garnish with thyme and a dehydrated slice of lemon.

Angry by the Fire

4 oz. Angry Orchard Crisp Apple

1.5 oz. Fireball

2 oz. Orange Juice

1 oz. Heavy Cream

0.5 oz. Vanilla Syrup (simple syrup with vanilla extract)

1 tsp. Lemon Juice

Shake and strain into a collins glass with no ice. Top with Angry Orchard Crisp Apple. Garnish with a pinch of cinnamon powder sprinkled on top.

The Jingle Berry Created by mixologist Eric Ribeiro

1.5 oz Tanqueray No. TEN

1.5 oz. Fresh Blackberry and Sage Juice

2 oz. Cranberry Juice

Garnish: Sage Sprig & Blackberries

Build Tanqueray No. TEN, fresh blackberry and sage juice, cranberry juice (to fill) in glass over ice and stir. Garnish with a sage sprig and fresh blackberries on skewer.

Holly Jolly Punch

2 parts Pinnacle® Original Vodka

1 part DeKupyer® Triple Sec

3 parts cranberry juice

6 parts ginger ale

2 parts orange juice

Cinnamon allspice

Nutmeg

Sugar

Sliced oranges

Add ingredients to a punch bowl and stir. Slowly stir in orange juice concentrate as it melts. Add spices to taste, and garnish with orange slices.



Cinnamon Tequila Toddy

1 ½ parts Hornitos Black Barrel Tequila

5 parts hot water

¾ part cinnamon bark syrup

¼ part honey

¼ part fresh lemon juice

3 dashes vanilla bitters

Cinnamon sticks

Combine equal parts sugar and water and 3 cinnamon sticks in a saucepan and bring to a boil to create cinnamon bark syrup. Remove cinnamon sticks from the mixture and combine the remainder of the ingredients in a coffee glass. Stir and garnish with a cinnamon stick.

Good To The Last Drop

1.5 ounce Bourbon

.75 ounce Lemon Juice

.50 ounce Simple Syrup

2 drops McCormick Almond Extract

1 ounce Red Wine, to float

Add bourbon, lemon juice, simple syrup and McCormick Almond Extract into shaking tin. Fill with ice and shake for 5 sections. Strain into a rocks glass with ice. Gently pour red wine on top to float.

Kim Crawford Wines Hot Peppermint Mocha Shots

4 oz. Kim Crawford Pinot Noir

3 tbsp powdered baking cocoa or sweet ground chocolate

3 oz. hot coffee

¾ oz. crème de cacao (brown or white)

¾ oz. crème de menthe

dollop whipped cream (optional)

Pre-warm small insulated “shot” cups. In a saucepan, combine baking cocoa with hot coffee to make into a rich syrup. Add crème de cacao and Kim Crawford Pinot Noir and stir until ingredients are hot. Pour into pre-warmed cups in 2-3 oz servings. Garnish with a small dollop of whipped cream (optional).

The Clase Azul Christmas Star

1.5 oz of Clase Azul Plata tequila

1.5 oz of apple juice

0.5 oz of real lemon juice

1 oz rosemary syrup and chlorophyll.

1 oz ml of egg white

1 barspoon of sweet anise

Black Sage

Coffee Liqueur

Sparkling Ice Black Raspberry

Heavy Cream

Sage Leaf

Holly Jolly Fizz Created by Natasha David, Nitecap

1 oz. Vodka

0.5 oz. Crème de Menthe

6 oz. Truly Spiked & Sparkling Grapefruit & Pomelo

2 dashes Silver Edible Disco Dust

Combine the vodka and crème de menthe in a cocktail shaker with ice and shake. Pour mixture into glass and garnish with Truly Spiked & Sparkling Grapefruit & Pomelo and 2 dashes of disco dust. Note: Upgrade your glass game by using this snow globe shaped cocktail glass.

BACARDÍ Coquito

2 part BACARDÍ Superior Rum

.75 part of evaporated milk

.75 part of condensed milk

1 part coconut creme (preferably Coco Lopez)

1 tea spoon of vanilla extract

1 pinch cinnamon

Garnish: coconut flakes & cinnamon sticks

Shake all ingredients vigorously with plenty of ice and strain into a glass mug. Garnish with cinnamon and coconut flakes. The BACARDIì Coquito, beloved across the island region during this season, is a delicious combination of tropical flavors and festive cheer. The BACARDÍ Coquito Cocktail Courier gift is available nationwide at $8.99 per cocktail, totaling $53.99 for the 6 cocktails.

Old World Toddy Created by Willy Shine, Jägermeister Brand Meister

1 part Jägermeister

1/2 part Lemon juice

1/2 part Spiced pomegranate honey*

2 part Fresh apple cider

1 part Jamaican Aged Rum (Appleton Reserve)

1 part water

Combine and batch all the ingredients & heat up over stove. To make spiced honey, steep clove, fresh ginger pieces & cracked cinnamon sticks in POM like making a tea. Bring to boil and let sit to chill. Fine strain the liquid and add equal parts honey. Keep refrigerated.

D’USSE Eggnog

1 ½ oz D’USSE VSOP Cognac

1 Egg Yolk Only

¾ oz Benedictine

¾ oz Simple Syrup

1 ½ oz Heavy Cream

Single serve recipe. Shake (vigorously) all ingredients with ice for at least 15 seconds. Pour into rocks glass and garnish with freshly grated nutmeg or cinnamon.

Kahlua Espresso Martini

1 part Kahlúa

1 part Absolut Vodka

1 part Espresso

Optional: Add simple syrup to taste

Shake the Kahlúa, Absolut Vodka and espresso together with plenty of ice. Strain into a cocktail glass to get rid of all the small ice chips. Shake for like 10 seconds for optimal frothiness.