My Son, 13, Killed My Baby Girl — A Mom’s Agony Revealed In ‘The Family I Had’ Doc

Mom-of-two Charity Lee was at her job when police called with the most unimaginable, horrible news. Her beautiful little girl Ella, 3, was brutally choked and stabbed to death by her 13-year-old son.

Now, Charity Lee, now 44, is reliving her agony and her journey of love and redemption over the past 10 years in a new documentary The Family I Had showing at 9 pm on Dec. 21 on Investigation Discovery. On Feb. 5 2007, Charity received a horrifying phone call at the Buffalo Wild Wings where she worked informing her that her 13-year-old son Paris Bennett, now 24, had viciously murdered her daughter Ella, 3, by choking her and viciously stabbing her 17 times in cold blood.”[The police] told me that my daughter had been hurt,” she recalled. “And I was saying, ‘You need to take me to Ella now,’ and they were like, ‘You can’t go… she’s dead.'” Charity went on to admit that she realized what her son had done after police said that they “had” him. Paris, who has an IQ of 141, convinced their babysitter to go home and then choked Ella and repeatedly stabbed her with a knife. He then called a school friend for six minutes before calling 911 and pretending to perform CPR while on the phone with authorities. Check out the trailer for The Family I Had below.

Eventually, Paris admitted that he woke up the morning of Ella’s murder wanting to kill someone. Charity explained that originally Paris had wanted to kill her too when she got home from work. “He said the first reason he didn’t go ahead with it was because it was a lot harder to kill someone than he thought,” Charity said. “The second reason was the realization if he’d killed me, I only would have suffered for five, 10, 15 minutes. But, if he left me alive [without Ella], I would suffer for the rest of my life.”

As a result of his actions, Paris is currently serving a 40-year sentence. Paris admitted to The Family I Had directors, “I chose to do my crime and I take full responsibility for my crime. And I wouldn’t say there was a predisposition to what happened.”

